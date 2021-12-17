Feline Friday

Grouch, domestic short hair
Grouch is not what his name implies — he’s no grouch! He’s actually a happy-go-lucky little guy who loves all things playtime. Toys of all shapes, sizes and noises are his jam. He also loves other cats and kittens. Grouch is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. He’d love to be adopted with a friend for the holidays.
Hermes, domestic short hair
In ancient Greek mythology, Hermes was considered a protector against thieves. Today, this sweet little Hermes will be a constant companion and will ward off sadness and loneliness. He is a fun little guy with a big personality. He gets along with other cats, too. He’s neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.