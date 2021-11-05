Feline Friday

Seto, domestic short hair
Seto is definitely a one-of-a-kind kitty! Seto is what’s called a polydactyl kitty (also known as a Hemingway cat because author Ernest Hemingway owned polydactyl cats), which means he has an extra toe on each front paw. He’s a sweet boy and just wants affection. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Willard, domestic short hair
Willard is a handsome gray tabby with swirly, marble-colored gray and black fur. He’s a youngster so he would love to have someone to play with and keep him occupied. He also gets along with other cats. Willard is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.