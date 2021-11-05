 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feline Friday
0 comments

Feline Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Seto, domestic short hair

Seto is definitely a one-of-a-kind kitty! Seto is what’s called a polydactyl kitty (also known as a Hemingway cat because author Ernest Hemingway owned polydactyl cats), which means he has an extra toe on each front paw. He’s a sweet boy and just wants affection. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Willard, domestic short hair

Willard is a handsome gray tabby with swirly, marble-colored gray and black fur. He’s a youngster so he would love to have someone to play with and keep him occupied. He also gets along with other cats. Willard is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clock falls back one hour on Nov. 7 for daylight saving

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Byron retains seat
Local News

Byron retains seat

  • Updated

All 100 of Virginia's House of Delegates seats were up for grabs this year. Delegates serve two-year terms. Here's a look at unofficial results from districts with ties to the Lynchburg area. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics