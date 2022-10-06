Feline Friday

Amigo is looking for his new best human friend. He is 5 months old and quite playful. He loves to play with other cats and wouldn’t mind having a friend adopted with him. Amigo has grown up at the adoption center but is now more than ready for his forever home where he can be safe and warm. Amigo is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Ridiculously funny is just one way to describe Roland. Handsome and sweet are two others. Roland is wondering why he’s been overlooked because orange tabbies usually make wonderful companions. Roland also wouldn’t mind having another friend adopted with him. He is ready for his forever home after having been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.