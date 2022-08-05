 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feline Friday

Sully, domestic short hair

Toys, toys, toys and more toys are really all Sully wants. That, and a loving, safe forever home where he can play and just be a silly kitten. Sully is a 4-month-old little spitfire who enjoys playing with his friends and would love to be adopted along with a buddy. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Zander, domestic short hair

Zander has gorgeous marble-swirled fur that is a deep orange color. He is spunky, playful and full of energy. It would be awesome if 3-month-old Zander would be adopted with another kitten so they can keep each other company. Zander is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.

