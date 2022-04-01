Feline Friday

Domino, domestic short hair
Domino is a petite brown tabby girl who is sweet and friendly. She gets along with other cats, but would really like a home of her own rather than being at the adoption center. Domino knows she’s adorable and wants others to see how awesome she is. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Pearl, domestic short hair
Let’s face it—sometimes life isn’t fair. Before she got to the humane society, Pearl hadn’t seen the best of days but she has faith there are better ones ahead. She needs a compassionate person to give her a cozy place to lay her head. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.