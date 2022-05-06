Feline Friday

Gracie, domestic short hair
Gracie is the sweetest little girl who is mostly white with some gray tabby fur. She often gets overlooked by visitors to the adoption center because she’s usually napping and is literally under cover! Don’t discount her lovability though. This girl is the best. She also gets along with other cats and would make a wonderful companion. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Finn, domestic short hair
Finn, Finny, Finnegan is a handsome gray tabby dude who is hanging out in the cat condos at PetsMart at Valley View. He sees many admirers saunter by but is sad because no one ever seems to ask about him. This sweet fellow would love to bless a family with his companionship. He is a gentleman who doesn’t mind other cats. He also is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.