Feline Friday

Lucas, domestic short hair Lucas is a gorgeous gray tabby boy who is a grown adult but is small in stature. He’s a good boy who doesn’t mind the company of other cats or dogs. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Hildy, domestic long hairDon’t tell Hildy he’s handsome because he already knows! Hildy has the softest fur and loves to be brushed. He gets along with other cats and ignores dogs. Hildy has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.