 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feline Friday
0 comments

Feline Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lucas, domestic short hairLucas is a gorgeous gray tabby boy who is a grown adult but is small in stature. He’s a good boy who doesn’t mind the company of other cats or dogs. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Hildy, domestic long hairDon’t tell Hildy he’s handsome because he already knows! Hildy has the softest fur and loves to be brushed. He gets along with other cats and ignores dogs. Hildy has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two killed in Mississippi highway collapse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics