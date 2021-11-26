Feline Friday

Maggie, domestic short hair

How is it that someone hasn't swooped down and adopted Maggie yet? This sweet girl has it all -- good looks, charm, personality. Plus. she's spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Maggie is a lovable girl who is looking for an indoor-only home with a soft, warm bed to call her own. She doesn't mind other cats, but really is wishing for her own forever home soon.

Fish, domestic short hair

Fish on Friday is always a good choice, but this Fish is great for every day. He is a black and white tuxedo boy with an award-winning personality to boot. Tuxedo cats are some of the most unique companions. And he's a sweet Fish, too! Fish is hoping that he'll find his forever home for the holidays where he can spend his days taking lazy cat naps in the sun. This handsome lug is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.