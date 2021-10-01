Ferrum College professor to travel to Brussels

Durham said he isn’t aware of anyone else from the area having been named a GFN Roundtable fellow. “I think our area has been historically underrepresented (likely zero), while the Midwest has been favored,” he said.

“Total serendipity” is how Durham describes his learning about the program. “I was scrolling through my Facebook feed and came across a post by an acquaintance, Dr. Channa Prakash (dean of college of arts and sciences at Tuskegee University), highlighting this opportunity. Prakash (as he goes by) is a well-known luminary and influencer in the field of ag communication and outreach. I’ve known of him since my days as an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Global issues,” he said.

Durham reached out to Prakash who nominated him for one of the coveted slots. There are typically 300 applicants for 30 slots. Durham said, “The application wasn’t too grueling, essentially a couple of questions about my online presence, desire to be an ag ambassador, as well as a curriculum vitae (a lengthy academic resume).”

Durham said he had been in touch with Prakash and that he was delighted that one of his nominees was selected for the fellowship. “A nomination from such a heavy hitter on the ag communication and science literacy circuit probably sealed the deal,” he said.