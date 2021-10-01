Ferrum College professor to travel to Brussels

Ferrum College Associate Professor of Crop Science Tim Durham has been named a Global Farmer Network (GFN) Roundtable fellow. In this role, Durham will work with about 30 other farmers from a number of countries to develop innovative strategies to meet the food, clothing and fuel needs of the growing global population.
“The GFN provides premier training that leverages trust through shared practice – an international community of farmer ‘agvocates,’” explained Durham.
According to the GFN Roundtable’s website, Duham will be a part of a prestigious group of global farmers who will “discover commonalities, share their challenges, discuss tools, technologies and strategies that can be adopted to meet these challenges and are empowered to meet the demands of feeding, clothing and fueling the world in a manner that is sustainable through shared work, message and mission.”
Durham had his first virtual meeting with his colleagues last week and is to meet with them in person later in October in Brussels, Belgium to discuss trade and other contemporary agricultural issues. It will be the 15th annual gathering for the GFN.
This year’s fellows recently had their first get acquainted virtual meeting in which the focus was crafting one’s own ag “story” and best communications practices. Durham said, “Fellows were from the UK, Canada, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Netherlands, Germany and Poland as I recall. I’ve probably interacted with previous fellows without even realizing it – making the rounds in D.C. or at professional meetings!”
Durham said he isn’t aware of anyone else from the area having been named a GFN Roundtable fellow. “I think our area has been historically underrepresented (likely zero), while the Midwest has been favored,” he said.
“Total serendipity” is how Durham describes his learning about the program. “I was scrolling through my Facebook feed and came across a post by an acquaintance, Dr. Channa Prakash (dean of college of arts and sciences at Tuskegee University), highlighting this opportunity. Prakash (as he goes by) is a well-known luminary and influencer in the field of ag communication and outreach. I’ve known of him since my days as an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Global issues,” he said.
Durham reached out to Prakash who nominated him for one of the coveted slots. There are typically 300 applicants for 30 slots. Durham said, “The application wasn’t too grueling, essentially a couple of questions about my online presence, desire to be an ag ambassador, as well as a curriculum vitae (a lengthy academic resume).”
Durham said he had been in touch with Prakash and that he was delighted that one of his nominees was selected for the fellowship. “A nomination from such a heavy hitter on the ag communication and science literacy circuit probably sealed the deal,” he said.
Ferrum College has been supportive on all fronts of Durham’s selection as a GFN Roundtable fellow Durham said. “Participants set aside a considerable amount of time (four, 2-hour Zoom seminars, as well as a week-long trip to Brussels the end of October). I’ve been given plenty of flexibility to participate, while being able to make up any missed contact time with students! Admin recognizes that this fellowship highlights our ag program and the college at-large,” he said.
Durham’s colleagues at Ferrum College have also been supportive. Bob Pohlad, faculty emeritus, feels Durham is well suited for this opportunity because of his work growing up on a farm, as a faculty member and as part of the agricultural community.
Nancy Brubaker, a veterinarian and associate professor of animal science, said, “It is exciting to have Dr. Durham involved in this exciting event where he will not only represent Ferrum agriculture in feeding a growing world population but also be able to bring cutting edge information back to campus where it can be shared with the faculty and student community as we look to prepare members of the agriculture community to help feed the next generation.”
Durham’s experience with agriculture is not just academic as he still helps work on his family’s niche vegetable farm just outside New York City, an experience in which he’s witnessed many ag controversies firsthand.
In addition to imparting some of what he learns from the GFN Roundtable to his students, enticing them to be the next crop of “ag”vocates, he looks forward to being a better agricultural ambassador and communicator – both in print and in person.
“I look forward to meeting my peers to discuss technology, trade and messaging,” Durham said. “Common ground is the only way we can address ‘wicked’ problems – those that seem to defy solutions – and secure a sustainable future.”