Ferrum Colleges graduates 185 students

On Saturday morning, 185 students stepped onto the field at W.B. Adams Stadium under bright skies and, following the class of 2022's commencement ceremony, 185 Ferrum College graduates walked away.

After welcoming the graduates and their friends and family members, Kevin Reilly, Ferrum vice president for academic affairs, turned the mic over to Campus Minister Laura Robinson for the invocation.

Following remarks from Ferrum College President David Johns, Board of Trustees Chair Scott Showalter and Alumni Association President Clay Wiley, faculty and student awards were presented, starting with the Exemplary Teaching Award for Sadie Wallace.

Wallace is an assistant professor of accounting and program coordinator of accounting and business, Ferrum alumna, former student athlete and a member of Franklin and Bedford county volunteer fire departments who also helps coordinate the local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Next, Madison Cogle, Makayla Hubbard, Brandon Mullins and Brooke Turner each received Senior Academic Excellence Awards for earning a perfect 4.0 GPA during their time at Ferrum.

Abigail McGovern received the Arthur S. Owens Leadership Award, presented annually to the senior chosen by the faculty who shows leadership, initiative, honor and outstanding character. Recipients must also hold an excellent academic record, have participated in extracurricular activities, and shown creative initiative in making Ferrum College a better place to study, work and live.

Jonathan Taylor received the Lillie Warwick Slaven Award which is given to a student who exemplifies the ideals of the ministerial profession and is recognized as an outstanding student leader at Ferrum College.

Demontay Wimbush was awarded the James T. Catlin, Jr. Citizenship Award, presented annually to the student who has best demonstrated qualities of citizenship and general leadership ability as judged by vote of the faculty.

Johns and English Professor Lana Whited then presented Beth Macy — an author, journalist and Saturday's keynote speaker — with an honorary degree: Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa.

"Macy has not only raised awareness of important issues here in Appalachia, she does so in a way that has a positive impact on our community, our region and throughout the country," Johns said.

Macy is a former staff member of The Roanoke Times and the author of "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America," which covers some of the history of the opioid crisis in the United States. When she spoke on Saturday, though, she recalled her own college graduation and the financial uncertainty she faced at the time.

"I tell you this as somebody who is about to turn 58 and who wishes I could go back in time to where you are now, and say, 'Chill out. It's going to be OK,'" Macy said after taking the podium. "...I hope that you spend your time doing whatever taps into the essence of you."

After senior class speaker Kajuan Madden-McAfee addressed his classmates, the only thing left to do was let the class of 2022 walk across the stage and receive their degrees from Johns and Reilly.

"We are all given this one life; it is precious, a gift. I urge you to invest your life in healing the world," Johns said near the beginning of the ceremony. "One of the hallmarks of a Ferrum College graduate is that we are committed to our motto: Not self, but others. Whatever your path...do the best work you possibly can, and through your work, make the world healthier, happier, more free and just, make it better."

