Ferrum College's Thoreau House burns in fire

After standing for more than a decade, the Thoreau House cabin on Ferrum College’s campus has burned down.The fire and loss of the cabin were discovered on May 20.“The fire was discovered when one of the members of the Ferrum College Campus Police saw black smoke, investigated, and called in the fire department,” Ferrum College Communication Manager Krystal Davis said in a Thursday email to The Franklin News-Post. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Franklin County Fire Marshal at 540-483-3091. Construction starting in 2007 as part of a three-week “e-term” course led by English Professor John Kitterman, the Thoreau House was modeled and named after the Walden Pond cabin near Concord, Massachusetts where Henry David Thoreau lived between 1845 and 1847.The Thoreau House allowed students to connect with nature literature like “Walden,” the book Thoreau wrote during his stay at Walden Pond. “The cabin was used by some members of the faculty to teach classes at times and the cabin is on the far side of the 700-acre campus in the woods,” Davis said.

The Thoreau House held a fireplace, bed, table and three chairs. After the May 20 fire, only the fireplace and chimney remain.Kitterman said he was sad to hear the cabin had burned down, but would be open to the idea of helping to rebuild a new one.

“I’d probably lend a hand, although I suspect one of my younger colleagues would probably be interested in doing it rather than I would.”

The real obstacle, Kitterman indicated, would be the cost of the materials. He said the original cabin was built for a fraction of the actual materials cost, thanks to donations from area businesses.

“I think there are a lot of people on campus who enjoyed the cabin and who are interested and have the skills to build small structures,” Kitterman said. “The question would just be if we could get the materials together, because of course everything costs a lot more than it did in 2007.”

