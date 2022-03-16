Ferrum Forward addressed range of topics at March meeting

In its monthly meeting on March 8, Ferrum Forward members concentrated on five main issues.

The first was the flooding that occurs on Route 40 where the former Ferrum Mercantile parking lot connects to the road. During heavy storms, the roadway often cannot handle the amount of water passing through the existing culvert system.

“We’ve been in discussion with VDOT, and they know they need to do something about it,” said Don Vineyard, Ferrum Forward chair. “The biggest part of the area is on (Ferrum) College land and will have to be funded by the college to get it fixed.”

Vineyard said the group’s negotiations have centered getting people connected, paired together and pointed in the right direction.

Also covered was a report on the progress concerning the production and placement of Village of Ferrum historical markers. The group has been working in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Institute to move forward the project.

“We determined the wording we want on it (the marker) and are ready to go. We will need to submit the application by May 1,” Vineyard said.

Vineyard also said they may have an “in” with the decision makers and might be able to get approval prior to the usual two-year process.

“We are hopeful that in the next calendar year something might take place—and perhaps sooner,” Vineyard said. “And we also have our preferred location for the sign.”

While Ferrum Forward cannot dictate the placement for the marker, it did suggest the sign be located on Route 40, directly across from the oldest building in Ferrum, St. James Church.

“We hope it will be on the section of land next to the parking area for the fire station,” Vineyard said.

Moreover, the group also agreed upon ways people will be able to donate to offset the cost of the marker. While the avenue for support cannot yet be publicized, as it is awaiting final approval, Vineyard said an announcement will be made soon.

Also on the sign front, the group commissioned Ferrum Forward signs through Indigo Signs in Rocky Mount, and those have begun popping up around the village.

“We had four signs made,” Vineyard said. “One style notates a Ferrum Forward project, and the other indicates that volunteers are working on the project.”

Vineyard said the signs will placed in and around areas in the village where Ferrum Forward has its hand. Indigo Signs donated two of the placards, and Levy Briggs, food service director of Aladdin Campus Dining at the college, donated the other two.

Beyond the signs, the group also discussed a senior center in Ferrum, a potential farmer’s market and general beautification.

“There may be some folks interested in investing (in a senior center),” Vineyard said. “It’s ongoing, and we’re talking with potential developers.”

The area proposed for the center is the site of the county-owned land once proposed as the site for an industrial park. There was not any development on that land, although the infrastructure is there, including sewer and water. The area is across from the dumpsters just west of Ferrum Elementary School.

In terms of the farmer’s market, Vineyard said the idea is to not have it be a weekly event.

“It would probably be in conjunction with other events to maximize foot traffic and attendance,” Vineyard said.

Finally, the topic turned toward beautification. Several members of the group have been in the village planting bulbs and readying the area for spring.

“There was also a discussion about perhaps hanging baskets on the new walkway and seasonal decorations that can be placed in the community,” Vineyard concluded.

Ferrum Forward’s next meeting is slated for April 12 at 6 p.m. at Faith Fellowship. Vineyard said anyone interested in being part of the group is welcome to attend and join.