Finding healing through fishing

As Crawshaw tells it, Nicholson asked permission to take the soldier fly fishing one weekend.

“The emotional rehabilitation was so dramatic that he was asked if he could take seven more the following weekend,” Crawshaw said.

The Salem project, among the first in the nation, began shortly after. Now there are more than 250 programs serving both men and women nationwide.

Many veterans, Beheler included, are trying to cope with the stresses of day to day life outside the military, Crawshaw said. All of them, regardless of what conflict or war they served in, share a common connection. Some have lost limbs while others have traumatic brain injuries. Most have post-traumatic stress.

“Fly fishing is a simple sport that gives them serenity and solitude,” Crawshaw said.

Beheler, who was medically retired from the Navy after serving six years, wholeheartedly agrees. Although he still suffers from nightmares and has moments when he gets easily irritated, when there’s a fly rod in his hand, Beheler is in a good place.

“When I’m doing this, I don’t think about any of those things,” he said. “It’s very rewarding. It’s all I think about, really.”