Former Rocky Mount, Martinsville priest is without a church after Vatican, bishop reject pleas

Knestout encouraged White to consider requesting laicization, which is to ask to have his rights and responsibilities as a priest removed.

A laicized or defrocked priest is still a priest in the Catholic Church, but he may no longer wear the clerical collar, perform the sacraments or hear confession.

“He did not give me much time to think over whether or not I wanted to request laicization myself,” White said. “Three weeks later he wrote to inform me that he had written to the Vatican, asking that I be removed from the priesthood.”

White said he was stunned by Knestout’s latest actions.

“Every priest I know, and I know quite a few, is utterly flabbergasted by what the bishop has done,” White said. “The bishop is obliged to discuss the matter in person with me before petitioning Rome, and he never did that.”

White says there is no precedent to his case before the Vatican to be found, but history is rife with examples of priests who have committed despicable acts and were never laicized, remaining priests until they died.