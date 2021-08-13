Franklin and Henry counties lead COVID-19 cases surge in West Piedmont Health District

The Virginia Department of Health recorded more cases of COVID-19 by 5 p.m. Wednesday — 2,361 — than it had since Valentine’s Day.

The state has been averaging 1,820 cases for the past seven days and 21.4 cases per 100,000 population, which are similar to figures from the first of March.

That trend is being felt in the West Piedmont Health District, where 44 more cases and 2 more hospitalizations were recorded. That’s 99 cases recorded in the past 48 hours and 327 in August, which is more than in any of the past three months.

The seven-day average in the district rose by 10% and now is at 33 and 24.1 per 100,000 population. The 14-day average per 100,000 is 261.4. Henry and Franklin counties continue to lead the surge, with 17 and 20 new cases, respectively. Henry County also accounted for the new hospitalization. Patrick County had five new cases, and Martinsville had two.

The dataThe Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday:

715,556 cases, 11,583 deaths — up by 5 from Wednesday — 32,024 hospitalizations — up by 58 from Wednesday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,347 cases, 211 hospitalizations, 83 deaths