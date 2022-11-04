Franklin Center helped young man earn GED, find a career

Jesse Trexler found his voice at the Franklin Center.

And, on Oct. 27, he returned there to be recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year.

The award came as a surprise to Trexler, 20, who began working on his GED through the Franklin County Adult & Career Education program about two years ago.

“I was just really excited. I didn’t think this whole thing was for me; I didn’t know that at all. I thought this was just a normal meeting they were having, but it’s a really nice reminder of the work I’ve put into this,” Trexler said.

The Franklin County program offers workforce training and programming to help adults to earn their high school equivalency or start post-secondary education.

“After elementary school, I was enrolled in online school. It went well through middle school but in high school I faced depression. I just didn’t do enough work and I couldn’t graduate on time,” Trexler said.

But at the Franklin Center, Trexler steadily worked his way through the various tests and was able to complete his GED.

“After that we referred him to WIOA [the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act], which will help people get jobs or got to training,” Debbie Hamrick, the Franklin County program’s coordinator, said.

WIOA hooked Trexler up with a concierge internship at a hotel in Roanoke, which has turned into a job.

“I get to meet so many people ... from all different kinds of backgrounds. I always try to have genuine conversations with people. ... Stuff like that makes me love my job,” Trexler said.

Trexler said he never could have anticipated how much he has grown in the last couple of years.

“I came in very shy. I was a very nervous person. I always knew I had it in me to speak out ... but I never thought the Franklin Center would be able to help me emotionally, as well, and grow as a person,” Trexler said. “I’ve met wonderful people.”

Trexler recently spoke at the Virginia CareerWorks annual meeting in Roanoke, where he encouraged others to work on getting their high school equivalency.

“I know there’s other people out there who struggle with the same issues I have. ... It’s possible, you just have to stick to it,” Trexler said.

For anyone interested, the Franklin County program is a great place to start.

Hamrick said participants must be at least 18 or released from compulsory education.

“Some people only need to come in and get a spot of this and a spot of that and they’re ready to go. And we have other students who are long-term,” Hamrick said.

Right now, Hamrick said, in-person classes are located at the Franklin Center, but there are also online and hybrid options. Programming continues throughout the year and students can get started any time.

The classes are free, said Kay Pagans, a specialist with West Piedmont Regional Adult and Career Education, and although each GED test costs $30, there is financial assistance available.

The West Piedmont and Franklin County programs often work in tandem to provide adult and career education services in Franklin County. Pagans said ESL — English as a Second Language — programming is also a big part of the work done in the region.

“We are currently trying to build up our IETs — Integrated Education and Training programs,” Pagans said. “These are programs that are done in conjunction with training providers, such as a community college or career and technical schools. In the end, our students would get an industry-recognized credential.”

Those credentials boost resumes and prove qualifications to potential employers anywhere.

For Trexler, the Franklin Center was just a stepping stone on his path forward. He isn’t exactly sure what his future will hold, but now knows he wants to pursue a career in hospitality.

“I don’t know what that’s going to look like yet, but ... I would like to get something like a certification or degree in hospitality,” Trexler said.