Franklin County’s annual agriculture fair will be arriving a bit early this year. Opening ceremonies are set for Wednesday afternoon to kickoff the four days of festivities at the Franklin County Recreation Park.

Usually set for the third week of September each year, scheduling conflicts forced the county to move everything a month earlier. Kevin Tosh, director of tourism and marketing for Franklin County said, while it is earlier this year, visitors will still be able to enjoy the same rides, shows and games as previous years along with a few new surprises.

“We are excited for the fair to be back in Franklin County,” Tosh said.

Just as in previous years, this year’s fair will have several midway rides each day of the fair. There will also be all the usual competitive exhibits, games and live music as well as multiple farming demonstrations showcasing the heritage of Franklin County.

One of the new events this year will be nightly contests including a watermelon eating contest, a turkey calling contest, a best beard contest and a frying pan tossing contest. Tosh said anyone can participate, they just need to sign up at least 30 minutes before the contest begins.

Tosh is hoping to see large crowds this week that rival the nearly 10,000 visitors that attended the fair last year. That came after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

While it may be a bit warmer this year due to being earlier in the year, Tosh said weather so far for the four days of the fair looks good with temperatures staying below 90 degrees for most days. Rain also looks like it will not be a concern this year.

For more details on events and activities at this year’s fair, visit fcagfair.com.