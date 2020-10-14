Franklin County business park gets federal grant for road construction

The development of Franklin County’s newest business park just got a $4.7 million boost from the federal government.

“The timing just couldn’t be better,” said Franklin County Board of Supervisors Chairman Leland Mitchell. “It comes at a time that we are ready to use it.”

The federal grant comes from the Economic Development Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce as part of a program to help economically distressed areas attract new businesses.

“The project will expedite business growth by building a key connector road and providing an alternative shipping route to Highway 220 in the Summit View Business Park,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

At present the northern half of Summit View contains the new 100,000-square foot factory for Stik Pak Solutions, a field destined to become a site for outdoor festivals, a new water tower that’s just a couple of weeks from completion, and the future site for California-based herbal tea maker Traditional Medicinals’ East Coast facility.

The southern half contains the soon to be completed administrative campus for ValleyStar Credit Union, a pavilion and trail loop, and a future site for a 24-hour library — essentially a vending machine for books.