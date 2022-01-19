Franklin County Democratic Committee elects executive committee

The Franklin County Democratic Committee hosted a caucus on Jan. 8 to elect new members. Following the election, the committee met and elected members to its executive committee for the new term.
Through a voice ballot, Don Vineyard was elected chairman, Susan Hapgood was elected secretary, Gail Abbott was elected treasurer, Darnell Moore was elected first vice chair, Cyrus Taylor was elected second vice chair and Reed Dillon was elected third vice chair.
Those elected will serve on the executive committee for a two-year term.
-Submitted by Reed Dillon