Franklin County drivers still feeling pain at the pump

The cost of gas is still relatively high, but drivers fueling up in Rocky Mount have probably noticed prices starting to come down in the last couple of weeks.

On March 14, most of the gas stations in and around Rocky Mount saw the cost of regular unleaded gasoline hit $4.15, with the lowest local gallon going for $4.09 at C-Mart, 700 N. Main St. in Rocky Mount.

June 2008 was the last – and first – time gas prices hit the $4 mark, nationally, according to a March 5 press release from Boston-based fuel price-tracking tech company GasBuddy.

The sudden spike in prices is largely due to a ban on Russian oil recently implemented in the United States. The ban was part of the U.S. reaction to Russia’s invasion of and ongoing war in Ukraine.

As of March 23, gas was generally hovering at $3.99 in Rocky Mount, although it was as low as $3.89 at C-Mart. Ankur Patel, C-Mart manager, said the prices started going up for them near the beginning of March.

“The price that we get from the wholesaler is what we go with,” Patel said. “It [our wholesaler] is FCFMM, LLC.”

Patel said customers may not like the higher prices but they have been fairly understanding, acknowledging that the increases are related to the Russian war on Ukraine.

Diesel is another story, still hovering above $4.75 in Rocky Mount, and as high as $5.09 per gallon at the Marathon along Virgil H Goode Highway in Rocky Mount.

As long as gas prices stay high, GasBuddy is one resource for drivers who want to find the cheapest tank in town without checking out the prices in person. The GasBuddy website – or app – shows the price of gas at various local stations, updated with information from crowd sourced user submissions.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.