Franklin County Fair begins a four-day run today

SONTAG—After a two-year absence, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair returns today (Wednesday, Sept. 14) and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.

Opening ceremonies are at 4:45, and the fair runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. today through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Fairs scheduled for 2020 and 2021 were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

“As a county, we are excited for the return of the fair this year,’’ said Kevin Tosh, director of tourism and marketing for Franklin County.

“The fair is a great opportunity to showcase the traditions, sounds and flavors of Franklin County.’’

The fair’s return to the county’s events calendar was first studied in 2011.

Plans to revive it after a 40-year absence were initiated in 2013 and the first event was staged the following year.

Approximately, 10,000 visitors have attended the fair since its return, county officials said.

This year’s fair features a midway with rides and games, local dinning options, shows and music performed by local talent.

This year’s fair is the seventh since its return.

The 2019 fair has been considered the most successful one by county officials.

A record 8,666 nighttime visitors came through the gates to break the previous attendance record set in 2016.

The 2019 fair benefited from good weather; it was the first rain-free fair staged since the event’s return.

Almost $60,000 in gate fees and ride wristbands were collected in addition to $15,000 in cash sponsorships from local business.

Also, there was a 10% reduction in expenses according to numbers provided to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

The 2018 fair won multiple state awards at the Virginia Association of Fairs Conference and fairs prior to that year have been honored statewide too.

For a day-by-day events schedule log onto FCAgFair.com .