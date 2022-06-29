 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Franklin County Humane Society receives $20K grant

Society Photo.jpg

Volunteers from the Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center are pictured at Petco on Saturday. 

 Courtesy of Franklin County Humane Society

The Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center received a $20,000 grant from the national nonprofit Petco Love during a celebration on Saturday at Petco on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke. 

"This grant from Petco Love will enable us to provide care for animals in need and get them ready for adoption," Donna Essig, president of the Franklin County Humane Society, said. "We take in animals of all ages and many animals needing urgent veterinary care." 

She said that many local senior animals and ones with medical needs would otherwise be left behind at area animal control pounds and would be euthanized if her organization didn't rescue them. 

Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, explained that the grant is part of a larger investment the nonprofit is making in local organizations in an effort to create a future in which no pet is "unnecessarily euthanized." 

According to her, Petco Love is investing $15 million into organizations like the Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center throughout the country. 

"Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us," she said. 

Currently, 256 animals are in the care of the adoption center.

