Franklin County looks to address housing needs

Developers, real estate professionals and county leaders joined together for a housing summit June 3 at The Franklin Center in Rocky Mount. It was expected to be the first of several meetings in the works to address the growing need for housing in Franklin County.

The summit came together following a report presented to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors last year that found a lack of homes available for purchase or rent in the county. Only 1.7% of the homes in the county are available for purchase, according to the study. Rental options are even worse with less than 1% available.

Patrick Bowen, president of the Bowen National Research Group, presented the housing report in September. He returned to the county June 3 to give an update on the report for local real estate agents and developers. He said the pandemic and the booming housing market has likely led to a decrease in available homes since the report was completed last year.

“I guarantee you if I looked at that data today, that vacancy rate and availability rate has shrunk even further,” Bowen said. “So there is even less available today.”

In a good market, Bowen said the amount of available rentals should be about 6%. Available homes to purchase should be about 3%, he said.