Franklin County Militia asks supervisors for support

A push by a local militia to garner support from the Franklin County Board of Supervisors may be coming to a vote as early as next month.

Members of the Franklin County Militia urged supervisors during the public comment period on Jan. 18 to pass a resolution recognizing volunteerism and the need for a militia in the county. Supporters of the militia have spoken during the public comment period of meeting for the past few months asking for recognition.

Before hearing comments from militia supporters, supervisors discussed the resolution and the need for volunteerism in the county. Blue Ridge District representative said he was in support of a resolution affirming the rights of citizens to volunteer.

Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson agreed with statements by Tatum. He asked the county attorney to draw up a resolution for volunteers that could be approved next month.

Neither Thompson or Tatum mentioned the Franklin County Militia specifically by name.

Two Franklin County residents spoke out against the militia on Tuesday. Larry Moore and Glenna Moore questioned the need for a militia in the county.

“One thing is for sure, this county does not need an unorganized, paramilitary organization carrying weapons,” Larry Moore said.

Moore urged supervisors not to approve the resolution. He said, once the county recognizes the militia, “you own them.”

Glenna Moore said the militia was present at a Black Lives Matter rally in Rocky Mount last year. She said two members of the militia was there wearing military clothing and weapons around unarmed adults and young children.

Moore said she felt more secure at the rally with the protection of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department. The two departments are accountable for their actions, she said.

“What would be the county’s liability if my grandchildren had been harmed by a reckless militia that has the stamp of approval from the board of supervisors?” Moore asked.

Nearly a dozen supporters of the Franklin County Militia spoke on Tuesday asking the supervisors to approve a resolution they provided to the board. The resolution states Franklin County’s support of volunteers as well as “affirm the right of all able-bodied residents of Franklin County to volunteer for lawful service in the National Guard, Virginia Defense Force or the Unorganized Militia.”

Brian Wood, chairman of the Franklin County Militia, spoke along with nearly dozen other attendees in support of the resolution on Tuesday. In response to question asked concerning whether militia members would be willing to join volunteer fire or rescue departments in the county, he said members of the militia do already serve in some of those departments. He also said volunteering in those departments was not the same as being part of a militia since they don’t exercise or protect Second Amendment rights.

Wood urged a vote on the resolution to see which supervisors were in support of the militia. “It would be nice to know who among our local elected public servants would affirm our right to volunteer where we choose to do so,” he said. “The people also deserve to know who among their elected public servants stands in opposition to their Second Amendment right to serve in a well regulated militia.”

By passing the resolution, Wood said supervisors would only be affirming the militia’s rights. “The county is not recognizing a militia. It is not authorizing a militia. The county does not have those powers.”