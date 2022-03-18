 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franklin County native named RAMS Teacher of the Year

Keturah C. Marsh, a resident of Martinsville and Franklin County native, was recently named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for Roanoke Academy for Math and Science in Roanoke.

According to Ann Kreft, director of preschool programs for Roanoke City Public Schools, “Mrs. Marsh is an exceptional educator who gives her students and their families an incredible learning experience and foundation for future learning. She is an exemplar in preschool, special education, and hearing impairment and shares her talents within the division, often helping other schools and their students when needed.”

Marsh, a Franklin County High School graduate, has taught special education preschoolers for 16 years. This is her ninth year with Roanoke City Public Schools and her first year receiving this award.

Marsh the daughter of Richard and Marilyn Clements, of Rocky Mount. She is married to Orlando Marsh of Martinsville. They have 1 daughter, Kayleigh.

