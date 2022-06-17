Franklin County Planning Commission hears short-term rental policy suggestions

Less than half of the short-term rental properties in Franklin County are compliant with county code and that’s only the ones the county knows about.

During the Franklin County Planning Commission’s regular meeting on June 14, Franklin County Development Review Specialist II Bill Raney gave a progress update and made some suggestions on improving compliance with the county’s short-term rental requirements.

Raney said there are 215 registered short-term rentals in the county’s system. That includes all short-term rentals: the ones in zoned and non-zoned areas, and those allowed by-right and through special-use permits.

“For 2022, there are 97 properties that have successfully completed the process. There are 118 properties that either still need to be inspected or have failed their initial inspection and haven’t been reinspected,” Raney said. “...That puts us at about 45% compliance.”

Raney does all of the county’s short-term rental inspections. Aside from obtaining a permit where necessary, he said short-term rentals must register in the county’s system through the Host Compliance portal, pay their fees and pass their inspection to be considered compliant.

“Before Bill started doing the inspections and before we had Host Compliance, probably we only had 20%,” Franklin County Planning Director Lisa Cooper said. “So, 45% might not seem a lot at this time but with the program being new and only having one person doing the inspections, I think we’re headed definitely in the right direction.”

Raney said the county is trying to take a active approach, sending out inspection reminder emails and focusing on public education about the process. He said the county has also been working with property owners, real estate agents and homeowner’s associations, some of which have even adopted safety measures in the county’s ordinances.

Indeed, throughout his presentation on Tuesday, Raney—who worked as a firefighter and paramedic for 26 years—stressed the role of compliance in ensuring safety. Several of his suggestions to increase compliance involved safety measures, like requiring carbon monoxide detectors.

“The number one priority is to ensure the safety of visitors to Franklin County, mainly by eliminating the use of illegal bedrooms,” Raney said. “...The biggest driver...for me, is getting rid of the basement bedrooms with no windows and little bedrooms with no outside egress in the event of a fire. Thankfully nothing has ever happened like that in Franklin County but it’s just a matter of time.”

The rentals that worry Raney the most, he said, are the ones they don’t know about. With that in mind, some of his other suggestions would make it easier to punish illegal renting and increase the associated penalty fees, hopefully discouraging illegal rentals.

“The current penalties that are in place aren’t sufficient to motivate certain property owners, because if they’re making so much money a week, it’s really not much to them. And you have to look at the time and resources staff have to devote to taking that to court,” Raney said.

