Franklin County Public Library January events

Rocky Mount/Main Library at 355 Franklin Street

Sales of gently used books, including classic and contemporary fiction and nonfiction books for all ages, will take place on the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the second and fourth Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mahjong classes will take place every Monday from 1-3 p.m. Games with instruction will take place every Tuesday from 1-4: 30 p.m. The free classes and games are open to all levels.

Genealogy Friends meet on the first Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. to share research tips and tricks. The meetings are free.

A DIY washer pendants session will take place on Jan. 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 5-17. Those in attendance will learn how to decorate washers with blended colors of alcohol ink to create a one-of-a-kind necklace. Gloves and materials will be provided. Registration is required by Jan. 11 by calling 483-3098, option 1. Jan. 27 is the snow date.

The Teen Advisory Committee will meet on Jan. 18 from 5-6 p.m. New and returning members between the ages of 12-17 will discuss upcoming teen programs and projects.

The Alone Together Club for ages 12-17 will meet on Jan. 11 and 25 from 4-6 p.m. The drop by session allows those present to study, write, enjoy take-and-make craft kits, share and listen to music, or use the Nintendo Switch or Xbox for tournaments. The meetings are free.

Escape Room: “The Antidote” will take place on Jan. 12 for ages 12-17. Round one will take place from 3-3:30 p.m. and round two will take place from 4-4:30 p.m. The free event will “lock” teens in the story hour room and give them clues and riddles to make their way out. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 1.

Toddler Time for ages 0-5 will take place on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Story Time for ages 0-5 will take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Westlake Library Branch at 84 Westlake Road, #109

Build a Snowman will be on Jan. 18 from 6-6:45 p.m. for ages 6-12. The event allows participants to make their own snowman/snowwoman out of socks and rice. Registration is required by Jan. 14 by calling 483-3098, option 2. The snow date is Jan. 25.

Story Time for ages 0-5 will be on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

The Lego Club for ages 5 and up will meet on Jan. 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.