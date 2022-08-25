Members of Franklin County’s 2022-2023 junior varsity cheer squad are front row, from left: future cheerleader Piper Fuller, captain Emily Adkins, captain Katelyn Short and future cheerleader Pearl Fuller. Middle row from left: Amilyana Trotter, Mattox Carter, Rebecca Young and Jaidyn Haywood. Back row, from left: coach Kerri Pagans, Lillian Hall, Autumn Hancock, Teanna Patterson, Brianna Jackson, Brianne Holt and coach Jackie Fuller.
