Franklin County School Board attorney resigns

The Franklin County School Board attorney has resigned, citing “personal reasons.”

Stephen Maddy, who has served as the school attorney for almost seven years, turned in his resignation Thursday, effective 5 p.m. that day.

“I wish the board the best,” said Maddy, reached by phone Friday. “It was a pleasure working for them. I don’t have anything bad to say.”

A partner in law firm Maddy, Nester & Froeschl, which has offices in Roanoke and Rocky Mount, Maddy was picked by the school board in 2014 to succeed Rocky Mount attorney Clyde Perdue, who had been selected for a circuit court judgeship.

Over the past two years, Maddy has been called upon by school board members to offer legal opinions on controversial topics.

In October 2019, Member-at-large Penny Blue, the board’s only Black member, advocated that the school system ban the Confederate flag from the dress code, starting a months-long debate. Citing case law, Maddy told the board that because the school system had no documented major disruptions related to students wearing the flag symbol, a ban would be on shaky ground. A vote to ban the flag failed on a 4-4 tie.