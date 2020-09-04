Franklin County Sheriff’s Office pursues national accreditation

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is taking its accreditation status a step further in pursuing national accreditation.
The Office of the Sheriff became a state-accredited agency in 2014 through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.
Accreditation programs are designed to help law enforcement agencies establish and maintain standards that represent current professional law enforcement practices. It increases the effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of law enforcement services, while establishing standards that address and reduce liability for the agency and its members.
“Accreditation gives a set of professional standards for agencies to mold their policies and procedures around,” said Sgt. Megan Patterson, public relations officer for the sheriff’s office. “They are best practice standards, most of which are evidence-based. In the constantly evolving times, it is important to review and adapt policies and procedures to meet community needs and concerns.”
Over the next two years, the sheriff’s office will be pursuing national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. “CALEA, which has a 21-member commission, is known as the gold standard in public safety and has a set of professional standards that focus on promoting community confidence through transparency, accountability and increased community relations,” Patterson said. “CALEA relies on contemporary research and evidence-based findings to guide decision-making about leading edge issues facing the public safety community and the services that they are sworn to provide.”
Patterson said national accreditation is formed around many of the same principles as state accreditation, but with higher expectations and stricter standards.
“Acquiring national accreditation will continue to push our office and members to provide their very best in services to our county,” said Sheriff Bill Overton. “While our agency prides itself for being a high-performing, professional agency, we want to continue pushing past the bar that has been set.”
CALEA also strives to focus on current events, provide professional public safety services, establish fair and nondiscriminatory practices, increase community and staff confidence in the agency and strengthen crime prevention and control capabilities.
Over the course of the next two years, the sheriff’s office must adhere to 181 standards set forth by CALEA through their policies and procedures. Patterson said the sheriff’s office is currently reviewing their current policies and comparing them with those required of CALEA to determine how to become completely compliant.
“While in this review process, we are finding that there are many CALEA requirements that our agency is already doing, so there are minimal changes expected to occur as far as written policies,” Patterson said.
Once the sheriff’s office has put its new policies into place, CALEA will collect proofs for one year prior to conducting an on-site audit.
The on-site audit is expected to take place in the summer or fall of 2022, Patterson added.
She said that Overton feels confident that his office will achieve the national accreditation.
“CALEA is something that he (Overton) has wanted to pursue for the last couple of years and that pursuit was activated after his re-election in November of 2019,” Patterson said. “Coming into his third term, we are reaching for new heights by going above what the bar has already been set at, and continuing to excel for this community. The office of the sheriff is dedicated to providing the very best in public service to our residents.”
Patterson said that acquiring the nationally-recognized accreditation is one way to continue providing the highest quality of service to the community.
“This community is where our own families, children and grandchildren are growing up,” Overton said. “These schools are where our family members and friends are teaching these children to grow into responsible young men and women. Franklin County deserves to have the very best law enforcement services possible, and achieving national accreditation is one way for this office to show the dedication to providing that for this county.”
