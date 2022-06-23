Franklin County supervisors approve three special-use permits for Appalachian Power

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has given final approval to three Appalachian Power Company special-use permit requests.

The special-use permits are part of the company’s effort to relocate its eight-man debris collection scouting crew to near Camp Kilowatt on Smith Mountain Lake.

Camp Kilowatt is a private campground for Appalachian Power employees that has existed since the 1960s. The debris collection scouting crew’s office at Penn Hall was recently sold, necessitating the relocation. The Camp Kilowatt site will also serve as a maintenance location for debris equipment, but not the debris itself or the barges that collect it.

Appalachian Power’s requests will allow for the construction of a new bathhouse, new office and maintenance building and a boat storage building.

On Tuesday, the supervisors approved the special-use permit requests—previously passed by the Franklin County Planning Commission in May—with a couple of added conditions. The conditions added by the board included more screening around the buildings—including 15-foot-tall trees at the time of planting—and the use of dry wells or bio-retention ponds to address runoff from the properties. Blackwater District Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell was the one to make the additions.

Mitchell said he wanted to make sure Appalachian Power is held to the same standard it requires of lake property owners.

Appalachian Power would need to implement the same runoff control measures even without the special-use permit conditions, because they are required by law.

Later on during the meeting, Mitchell commented on the approval process for projects below the 800-foot contour line of the lake, saying it is lengthy and holds up construction and landscaping projects for months. He requested that Appalachian Power representatives provide a presentation explaining the process at a future meeting.

