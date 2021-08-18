Franklin County teen’s love of singing leads to Virginia Children's Theatre scholarship

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each year, VCT looks for “a student who embodies those same things,” Roden said. Those who receive the scholarship can enroll in as many VCT classes and camps as they desire for the upcoming season, get private coaching sessions with professional artists and are guaranteed to have a role in one of the theater’s main productions.

Although, Anna could have landed such roles without the scholarship, and has in the past. She played the genie in VCT’s recent outdoor production of “Aladdin Jr.”

Roden jokingly claimed to have poached Anna from the Patriot Players — the community theater group that performs at Patrick and Henry Community College in Martinsville. “I stole her from a dear friend.”

In fact, Patriot Players Artistic Director Devin Pendleton had encouraged Roden to come watch a play in a talent scout capacity. “I went to see ‘Frozen Jr.’ two falls ago and Anna was playing Elsa,” Roden said. He has since recruited Anna and two others and has been holding educational outreach programs at PHCC. “It’s become sort of a nice little partnership.”