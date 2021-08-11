Franklin County YMCA wraps up successful summer camp

At the end of the summer, families want to hear their child had “the best summer ever.” To help make that happen, Franklin County YMCA offered Summer Camp, keeping kids and teens in Franklin County adventurous, active, engaged and healthy all summer long. YMCA Summer Camp engaged over 100 youth per day in fun and unique experiences with the opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime.

Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore. But for some kids, summer means no access to recreational and educational activities to help them learn, grow and thrive during out-of-school time. As a result, some kids can experience learning loss and weight gain that would typically be avoided during the school year. Attending the Franklin County YMCA Summer Camp is a wonderful opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active.

“In our Summer Camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential,” says Jamie Stump, childcare director, Franklin County YMCA, “This summer has been amazing. Last year was so sad for the children and we have been so blessed to see all the children laughing and smiling again.”