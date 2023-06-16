With June being Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, Leigh Prom, of Franklin County, is embracing the opportunity to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association with a swim challenge she calls “$21 for 21 Laps on the 21st.”

At 6:45 a.m. on June 21, Prom will hit the water at the county Family YMCA to swim 21 laps. She is seeking donors of $21, or more. Reaching that goal will net $441 towards her year’s goal of $2,040 for the Alzheimer’s Association’s “The Longest Day” program. She has already raised about $1,200, she says.

The Longest Day takes place each year on the Summer Solstice which is the day of the year with the most sunlight. For caregivers of those with dementia, their days are especially long, hence, the Alzheimer’s Association’s mantra of “The day with the most light is the day we fight!”

Prom is passionate about envisioning a world without Alzheimer’s because she said her mother and maternal grandfather passed away from the disease. Having been a caregiver for her mother, she said she knows what long days are like.

“My swim challenge is a way I can honor caregivers for the sacrifices they make to care for others with dementia,” she said.

After Prom’s swim, she plans to visit two Rocky Mount nursing homes to present thank you cards to the Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) for their roles as caregivers. The cards will be made by children from the YMCA’s Summer Camp program.

Statistics from the Alzheimer’s Association’s “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures,” paint a grim picture of the severity of the disease.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and over 11 million provide their unpaid care. The cost of caring for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is estimated to total $321 billion in 2022, increasing to nearly $1 trillion (in today’s dollars) by mid-century, according to that data.

Those wishing to donate, may go online to: act.alz.org/goto/LeighProm or deliver their donation to the Essig Recreation Center at 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Checks should be made payable to the Alzheimer’s Association.