Franklin Heights Church celebrated 61 years with homecoming celebration

Parris also shared about how the church has grown over the years and expanded to include the CrossPointe Campus in Burnt Chimney in 2012 and the Union Hall Campus in 2017. He announced the church will be starting another church, Recovery Church, on Tuesday evening, Sept. 28 and described it as a place where the broken will come and find healing.

Mike Pagans and his sister Sandra Pagans Altice attend the Union Hall Campus which for them is a “homecoming” experience. They grew up attending that church when it was another denomination. Their grandfather, Robert Pagans, gave an acre of land on which to build the church. In time, the number of members dwindled and the church closed.

The two remaining trustees, Leona English and Charles Swicegood, and the Pagans family wanted the church to continue as a church in the area. The church and land were gifted to Franklin Heights Church in 2014.

Amy Gebelein also has a homecoming story. Her parents, Curtis and Shirley Scott, were charter members of Franklin Heights and she grew up in the church. She moved away for 27 years but kept up with the church through her parents and Holland.