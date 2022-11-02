Furry Friends Kit and Lorelai (copy)

If you want to get your life in order, chances are a cat would help. Harmony is often overlooked because she keeps to herself, but she promises the staff at the Adoption Center that, if adopted, she would make an excellent companion. She just needs some time to decompress from shelter life. She also told staff that she really likes it when people stop in to say hello and tell her how pretty she is. Harmony is 18 months old and has the prettiest, softest gray tabby and white fur. She loves to purr and take cat naps in the sun. Harmony is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Tell a friend that Tella is here and is looking for her new forever home! At 41 pounds, this 1-year-old girl is spunky and full of energy. While staff are still learning her disposition, it’s known that she has lived with other dogs, but would obviously prefer a meet and greet with any new siblings she would live with. Tella would need a special person to help her get her energy out, either by having a fenced yard or by taking her on long walks. She also is eager to learn from people. Tella is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.