Furry Friends
Furry Friends

Shadowcast, Labrador retriever

Shadowcast is a senior girl who is looking to live out her golden years in complete comfort, surrounded by a family who loves her and wants her to be happy. She’s not sure why she ended up at the adoption center now but is ready for a permanent forever family. Shadowcast is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Vera, domestic short hair

Vera is a lovely little girl who is sweet and affectionate. She gets along with other cats, but would really prefer a home rather than living at the adoption center. She has pretty dilute gray tabby markings and the prettiest eyes. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

