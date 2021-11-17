Furry Friends

Shadowcast, Labrador retriever
Shadowcast is a senior girl who is looking to live out her golden years in complete comfort, surrounded by a family who loves her and wants her to be happy. She’s not sure why she ended up at the adoption center now but is ready for a permanent forever family. Shadowcast is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Vera, domestic short hair
Vera is a lovely little girl who is sweet and affectionate. She gets along with other cats, but would really prefer a home rather than living at the adoption center. She has pretty dilute gray tabby markings and the prettiest eyes. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.