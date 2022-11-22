Furry Friends

Kittles, domestic short hairHandsome, debonair Kittles is patiently waiting for a perfect person to come sweep him off his paws. Kittles is about 1 year old and has the most gorgeous dilute gray tabby markings. His personality is also top notch, and he loves to express his affection for people with endless purring and head-butting. He doesn’t mind other cats and seems to get along with the others he lives with at the adoption center. This boy is a staff favorite and is looking for a special loving home. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.