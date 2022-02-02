Furry Friends

Handsome, debonair, mysterious, lovable, quiet. Those are several adjectives to describe sweet Smokey. He’s a solid, gorgeous charcoal gray color. Because he keeps to himself in the cat room, he’s often overlooked by visitors, but that doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t make a wonderful companion to a loving forever family. Smokey is ready to go home. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Pota is a delightful, older lady who is about 7 years old. She weighs about 35 pounds. She also is smart because she knows the adoption center is no place for a well-groomed lady like her. While she doesn’t mind other dogs, she prefers the quieter ones, not those young puppies. Pota is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She would love to have a one-on-one meet and greet soon with her forever family.