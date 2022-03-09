Furry Friends

Garcia, shepherd
Garcia has that look that says, “I’m your buddy. Let’s go on adventures!” And that’s exactly what this adorable pup would love — for someone to take him on excellent adventures. Garcia seems to get along with other dogs at the adoption center, but would require a meet and greet with any new potential roommates. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Little Linda, domestic long hair
Linda has the most lovable, sweetest disposition ever. She sits quietly and waits for someone to pet her and tell her she’s pretty. Linda would love to have a person to snuggle with and doesn’t mind a warm, cozy bed and a continuous bowl full of delicious cat kibble. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.