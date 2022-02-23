Furry Friends

WB stands for What a Beauty! And she is just that. This beautiful girl has the best disposition and the softest fur, which is mostly white with black beauty marks. She’s an adult but still playful and enjoys the company of other cats. She would make a great lap warmer and can tame the most savage beasts with her mesmerizing purrs. WB is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Got a ball or a tug rope? This fun-loving guy is happy to fetch it and play for hours on end with anyone willing to throw a ball or tug the rope with him. Like his breed, he will likely need some reminders of how to behave on leash but would love to be a part of an active family who will take him for hikes. He gets along with other dogs and would need to be tested with cats. Go Joe is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.