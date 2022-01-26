 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Furry Friends

Ma Lady, hound

Meet Ma Lady! Her distinctive features and her sunny disposition make her worthy of hound royalty. This sweet girl has it all. In addition to her good looks, she gets along with other dogs and doesn’t mind cats. Ma Lady is about 2 years old and would love to have a person or family to take her on hikes and car rides (her favorite). Ma Lady is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Mattie, domestic short hair

Mattie is a tri-colored beauty who is on the older side. She’s looking for a soft, safe space where she can wile away her days taking naps and eating yummy food. She doesn’t ask for much, just some love from someone who will give her a chance and allow her to live out her golden years in peace and quiet. Mattie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

