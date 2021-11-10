Furry Friends

Columbia can be described as a buff-colored orange tabby. He is adorable and handsome and as sweet as they come, too! Columbia loves to play with his toys and other cats and kittens at the adoption center. He wouldn’t mind going home with a friend. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Dixie has energy so she would be best suited with an active and patient family. She loves to take walks and explore all the sights and smells around her. She gets along with other dogs if introduced properly. She also is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped and is taking applications for that perfect family.