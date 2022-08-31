Furry Friends

Pillow, domestic short hair cat This gorgeous 1-year-old gray tabby girl has successfully raised her kittens and is now in search of her own forever home. Pillow is just as soft as her name implies. Shy at first around people, she’s been in foster care where she has learned that not all humans are inherently bad. Pillow would love to find her own safe forever home. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Chester, mixed breed dog Chester is a 4-month-old, 25-pound spunky guy. He loves to play with toys and like all puppies, he loves to chew! He would need a special someone to teach him good habits and manners. Exercise for this little fellow is also a must. A fenced yard and an active family are preferred. Chester loves other dogs but would need to know how to play properly. Chester is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.