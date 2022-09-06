Furry Friends

Desiree, domestic long hair

With a flowing black coat, Desiree might look like a diva at first glance. But after a few moments of warming up to you, will begin purring immediately dispelling any myths about her disposition. Desi is 6 years old and through no fault of her own, is looking for another forever home where she can hang out inside and be adored all day. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, house trained and gets along with other cats.

Marcus, hound mix

At just 7 months old, Marcus is still a playful puppy who is ready, willing and able to learn manners and commands from his new person. Marcus is about 40 pounds and has lots of energy. He would love to have a fenced yard to roam around in and a person to take him on leashed walks. Marcus gets along with other dogs and loves to play. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.