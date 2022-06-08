Furry Friends

Camry and her siblings came to the adoption center shy and scared; however, after being successfully treated for parvo, they are learning how to play with other dogs and toys. Camry is a perfect size at just 26 pounds. She’s only about a year old but would be best suited for a patient person who is used to dealing with shy pups. She might also like to have another dog in her life to teach her manners. Camry is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Jazzie is classified as a dilute tortoiseshell with a patch of white fur on her chest. Weighing in at 9 pounds, this sweet girl is healthy and loves to eat! She is about 4 years old and while she’s outgrown her crazy kitten phase, she still likes to play with fuzzy mice from time to time. Jazzie also doesn’t mind other cats and has several friends in the cat room at the adoption center that keep her company. Jazzie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.