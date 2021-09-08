Furry Friends

Australian cattle dog mix Apato is a big boy who walks well on a leash and gets along with other dogs. He’s nervous about meeting new people for the first time, but will quickly warm up. He would prefer a home with older children and doesn’t seem to mind cats. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Baru, domestic short hairBaru is a handsome tuxedo kitten who loves to play and cuddle. He and his kitten friends are having a blast at the adoption center but really need a home of their own. Baru would love to have a friend go home with him. Baru has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.