Furry Friends

Hiccup, domestic short hair

His eyes say it all — life hasn’t been kind to this sweet fellow who is only about a year old. He needs a special, safe home where he can unwind and learn to trust humans again. He also needs a lot of TLC, someone who appreciates the underdog and will do whatever they can to see that he is loved unconditionally. Hiccup is a sweetheart and loves to take naps in his warm, fluffy bed. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Dienon, fiest

There’s a special person that Dienon has not met yet. That someone is his forever person, and Dienon hasn’t given up hope that this person is coming soon. This 30-pound ball of spunk is about 2 years old. He is shy and skittish of new people and new environments. A patient person who can work with him and give him a safe home will do a world of good for this little guy. He doesn’t mind other dogs or cats but small children frighten him. Dienon is currently in foster care but is excited about his future prospects. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

More information is available at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, by email at adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or at 540-489-3491.