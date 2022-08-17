 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Furry Friends

Hiccup, domestic short hair

His eyes say it all — life hasn’t been kind to this sweet fellow who is only about a year old. He needs a special, safe home where he can unwind and learn to trust humans again. He also needs a lot of TLC, someone who appreciates the underdog and will do whatever they can to see that he is loved unconditionally. Hiccup is a sweetheart and loves to take naps in his warm, fluffy bed. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Dienon, fiest

There’s a special person that Dienon has not met yet. That someone is his forever person, and Dienon hasn’t given up hope that this person is coming soon. This 30-pound ball of spunk is about 2 years old. He is shy and skittish of new people and new environments. A patient person who can work with him and give him a safe home will do a world of good for this little guy. He doesn’t mind other dogs or cats but small children frighten him. Dienon is currently in foster care but is excited about his future prospects. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

People are also reading…

More information is available at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, by email at adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or at 540-489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pageant winners announced

Pageant winners announced

The Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair 2022 Pageant was held Saturday. Eleven winners were crowned to represent the Franklin County Agricu…

School budget amended

School budget amended

An Aug. 8 budget amendment incorporating revenue estimates from this year’s Virginia public school funding allocation has added nearly $3.3 mi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Anne Heche's family say she's 'not expected to survive'