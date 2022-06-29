Furry Friends

Scout Coupe, beagle mix

This 2-year-old boy was adopted but returned through no fault of his own. He’s 47 pounds of soft furry goodness. He just needs a confident person to teach him proper manners and how to get along with others. True to his breed, Scout loves to sniff out all types of smells and loves to be outside, taking walks with his people in the woods. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Jeremy, domestic short hair

Want a curious cat? Want a feline with a big personality? Want a lover, not a fighter? Look at Jeremy. This 1-year-old is a fluffy lump of yummy goodness. He weighs over 9 pounds, but he ignores the number on the scale. He’d rather be loved than chided for being a little fluffier than the other kitties. Jeremy loves his friends at the adoption center and would even entertain being adopted with a friend. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.