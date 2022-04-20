Furry Friends

Sweet, gentle Moe really doesn’t like the hustle and bustle in the adoption center. Through no fault of his own, he ended up here but hopes the stay is temporary until his hero forever family finds him and takes him home. He would really prefer a safe, indoor space where he can unwind and decompress because life in a shelter can be stressful for a kitty! Moe doesn’t mind other cats but hasn’t been tested with dogs. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Reese’s main speed is GO. He really is about all things playtime with his young dog friends at the adoption center and just about any toy that he gets to play with. For an active family looking for an on-the-go pup, Reese might just be the one. He would need regular exercise and a fenced yard to stay safe. Reese is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.